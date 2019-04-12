By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

Nairobi Region's Upper Hill School on Friday claimed their maiden rugby sevens title after dethroning champions Laiser Hill 10-5 in the final on day four of the 2019 Brookside National Secondary Schools Term One Games at Shimo La Tewa School, Mombasa.

Upper Hill rallied after going behind early to Brunson Madigu's try to score a brace of tries through Calvin Kaindi and skipper Brian Kimani. Madigu was sin-binned before the end of the first half, allowing Upper Hill to take advantage.

The final whistle drew wild celebrations from Upper Hill, who exacted revenge on their opponents, who beat them during the 2016 final in Embu. Laiser Hill rallied to win 24-20 during that final.

Upper Hill skipper Brian Kimani praised his teammates for keeping their nerves after falling behind and revealed they want to complete the double at the East African Games set for Arusha, Tanzania in August.

"We are now happy that as a school we have now won the 15s title and 7s crown. Laiser Hill are a great side, but today we wanted it more than them and the charges can savour this success," Kimani said.

East African champions Laiser Hill clearly missed the services of the influential Nicholas Katoo, whose injury in their semi-final win against Vihiga on Thursday, ruled him out of the final.

Related Content Who will blink first? Dagoretti tackle Kakamega in rugby 15s final

Laiser won that match 22-0, as Upper Hill claimed a 12-10 over St Peter's Mumias in their last four clash.

"He (Katoo) was a big miss because he is intelligent and fast but we gave our all, but it definitely was not our day and we live to fight another day," said Laiser captain Clinton Kioko.

In the third place play-off, 2015 winners St Peter's Mumias claimed bronze after a 19-5 win over Vihiga. The top three finishers will represent the country in the discipline during the East Africa Games.

KAMUSINGA, ST ANHNY'S FACE-OFF

Elsewhere, there will be no love lost as Friends School Kamusinga renew hostilities with St Anthony's Boys Kitale in the boys' hockey final on Saturday. The girls' affair will be a clash of former winners pitting Misikhu Girls against St John's Kaloleni.

The Kamusinga, St Anthony's clash promises to be thrilling if not dramatic. Kamusinga, who have won the title a record 12 times, are back in the final after a two-year absence.

Their arch-rivals and reigning champions, however, stand between them and a 13th crown. Kamusinga edged Meru School 3-0 on post-match penalties, while St Anthony's beat St Charles Lwanga 2-0 in the semis played Friday.

In Friday's girls' hockey semis, Misikhu edged Nyamira Girls 2-0 with St John's Kaloleni recording the same score against Kerugoya Girls.

In the handball finals, champions Moi Girls Kamusinga and Kimilili Boys face Kirandich and Mbooni Boys in the girls' and boys final respectively.