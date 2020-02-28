Race for school honours kicks off in the city

By BRIAN YONGA

Defending champions will be looking for good starts as the Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games get underway at different venues across the city on Saturday.

Hockey champions Nairobi School (boys), Hillcrest (girls) and Dagoretti High School(rugby 15s) will all put their titles on the line.

Hosts Dagoretti will bank on home advantage as they begin their defence in Group A against Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School, before taking on Sunshine Secondary School on Sunday. Dagoretti team captain Sospeter Yoga believes they can go all the way.

“We have a good squad and the key is to ensure we avoid any form of complacency at this stage," he said.

Former National and East Africa champions, Upper Hill School will host Group B matches and they will be up against Langata Boys High School, while Highway will take on Uhuru Secondary School today. On Sunday, Upper Hill who lost their title to Dagoretti last year, clash with Uhuru, while Highway Secondary School will entertain Langata.

At Lenana School, the hosts will tackle Light Academy on Saturday before facing off with Strathmore School on Sunday. Strathmore will play St Mary’s Academy with the latter battling Light Academy tomorrow in Group D.

In Group F, hosts Ofafa Jericho will renew rivalry with Aquinas in Saturday’s match before ending the weekend with an encounter against Makongeni.

Muhuri Muchiri will play Makongeni and Aquinas Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Moi Forces Academy (MFA), Ushirika, St Teresa and Embakasi Garrison will battle it out for places in the quarter-finals in Group C while Nairobi School, Jamhuri, Kangemi and Garden Estate will square it off in Group E. The matches will be played at MFA and Nairobi School.

In hockey, boys' champions Nairobi School will leave nothing to chance as they aim to defend their crown. They will be out to claim their first win when they take on Sunshine Secondary School in Group A. Former champions Upper Hill, who are seeking to recapture the trophy, begin their quest in Group B against St. Alloysius. Dr Ribeiro Parklands, Highway, Hillcrest, MFA, Jericho and Mwiki will be battling in Group A, while Lenana, Hospital Hill, Starehe, Dagoretti High, Jamhuri and Makongeni will clash in Group B. Hillcrest will begin their girls' title defence on Saturday against Mwiki Secondary School at State House Girls.