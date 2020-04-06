School games boss Orero wants students kept active

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) chairman Peter Orero has urged the youth to especially avoid social places saying the youth form the base of the of pyramid of population growth and can easily infect the old.

He is therefore advising schoolteachers and coaches to ensure that the students especially players are kept busy, individually, at their homes during this period of social distancing.

This can be done by giving them coaching assignment using social media platforms.

Orero, speaking from his isolation base at Dagoretti High School where he is the principal, said allowing the children to venture out into gatherings can be a recipe for increasing the curve of coronavirus infection.

He pleaded with the school going children, who fall under is custody as KSSSA chairman, to strictly follow the government guidelines on social distancing, washing hands frequently and sanitising.

“It is really annoying that some youth have not taken these government guidelines seriously and can be often be seen playing in groups and venturing in social places which can be very catastrophic should they get this virus and spread it to the old who are more vulnerable,” said Oreo.

According to Oreo, KSSSA will have a very busy calendar whose climax will be defending the East Africa Secondary School Games overall title when Kenya hosts the championships in August.

He said this will require that the players be fit and in the correct frame of mind all which he said cannot be achieved if the players are not engaged now.

“All over the world, we have seen players taking advantaged of any small available space in their compound and even living rooms to keep fit and learn some basic on instruction of coaches through technology.

“If applied by our teachers and coaches, this will not only ensure the youth are kept from public gatherings but will also ensure they return to school very fit and ready to continue with the school programs from where they stopped,” he said.

He pleaded with the Kenyan youth to take great care of themselves to preserve their future.

“I would not wish that any of the students who are home contract this disease. I advice them to form groups to send messages to each other on washing hands, self-distancing and sanitising, among other things to fight this virus and eventually return to school as fit as fiddles. Exactly the way they left school,” he said.