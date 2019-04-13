Coast takes top honours in swimming

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Defending swimming champions Nairobi Region surrendered their overall title to Coast Region who amassed total of 1,002 points as aquatics schedule of the Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Term One Games wrapped up at the Oshwal Academy pool in Mombasa County on Saturday.

Coast also won the boys’ crown after collecting 545 points forcing Nairobi to settle for second position after garnering 439 with Nyanza getting 235 points to claim third place. Nairobi won the girls’ crown with 540 points, Coast were second (457) and Central third (327).

Nairobi finished second overall having bagged 979 points; Central were third on 501 points while Rift Valley were placed fourth with 418 points; Nyanza fifth (375); Western sixth (247) and Eastern brought up the rear on 220.

Thirteen year-old Maria Bianchi, representing Coast Region, was the top girls’ performer garnering 60 points with Nairobi’s Leyla Verleysan and Angela Baraka tied on 15 for a share of second.