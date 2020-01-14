Schools battle for Biro Lich titles

By DONNA ATOLA

More by this Author

Agoro Sare High School and Tigoi Girls have set their sights on defending their tittles during the eighth edition of the Biro Lich High school tournament this weekend.

The competition will see schools battle it out in hockey, basketball and handball at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu.

The defending champions are set to battle it out with over 60 schools from Nyanza and Western region.

Agoro Sare coach Benson Ochieng will be seeking to lead his boys to defend their basketball and handball titles.

“Preparations are underway as we look forward to retaining the championship and representing Homabay County and Nyanza region in the national secondary school games,” said Ochieng.

Vihiga County’s basketball and hockey champions Tigoi Girls are also optimistic of winning the title.

Advertisement

“We gained more experience from the nationals last year so our opponents should expect better basketball from us this year. We will raise the bar too high,” said Tigoi coach Ken Egovwa.

In last year’s competition, Kamusinga High from Bungoma won the boy’s hockey trophy while Kanyamedha High from Kisumu took home the girl’s handball title.

The winners of this year’s tournament are expected to win trophies, medals, balls, hockey sticks, books, pens among other presents.

According to Pacho 360 Hoops, the organisers of the event, scholarship programmes will be offered to students who exhibit exemplary performance during the tournament and at the Biro Lich Junior League.

“This annual competition is always an opportunity for needy students who are outstanding in sports to be selected for scholarships by different sponsors of the event,” said the organising secretary Brian Lusaga.

This year, a total of 10 students have been offered scholarships in different secondary schools by sponsors of the event.