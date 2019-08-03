Serani, Wiyeta win under-16 football crowns

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Serani Boys High School from Coast Region and Wiyeta Girls Secondary School from Rift Valley were on Saturday crowned the under-16 football champions at the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games.

Serani High School edged Western's Koyonzo Boys 1-0 in an entertaining boys' final match at a fully packed Moi Stadium Kisumu, while 2016 winners Wiyeta edged Central's Njabini by the same score line in a match played at the Kisumu National Polytechnic grounds.

The winners will represent the country at the under-16 Africa Cup of Nations set for December this year.

Serani 1-0 Koyonzo

Juma Mwinyikai scored the lone goal in the 54th minute, beating Koyonzo custodian Cyril Odunga with a low shot from the edge of the box after a nice pass from Sufii Mohammed.

A tearful Serani coach, Daniel Lenjo, thanked his players for their efforts throughout the tournament and the school management for supporting the boys.

Mohammed Mahir from Serani Boys (left) controls the ball as Koyonzo’s Chrispus Namenge teacks him during their under-16 boys' football final of the National Secondary Schools Term Two Game on August 3, 2019 at Moi Stadium, Kisumu. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI |NATION MEDIA GROUP

“I feel very happy to have won the tournament. The coordination between the team and the school management has been great and that was key. I want to sincerely thank my players too, they have been very disciplined and played according to my instructions throughout the tournament," Lenjo said.

The coach also revealed their star player, Mohammed Mahir, who was the skipper of the day, will be heading to Spain soon for trials with the youth side of LaLiga side Malaga.

“Mahir leaves for Spain in two weeks’ time to try out with Malaga Youth and we can only wish him well. He is a very talented midfielder but above all what makes him stand out is his discipline and leadership. It will be a good experience for him.”

Third-place play off

In the third-place playoff match at the Kisumu National Polytechnic grounds, Nairobi's Dagoretti Boys High School beat Boystown from North Eastern 4-2 on post-match penalties after a barren draw in regulation time.

Girls final

The 2016 champions Wiyeta Girls High School edged Maeni Girls 2-1 to reclaim their title. Edna Wanda opened the scoring in the 3rd minute, but Noel Oruko equalised for Maeni at the hour mark.

Jacinta Karamana finished the job six minutes later with a well taken strike.

In the third-place play off, Nyanza Region's Kobala Mixed Secondary School edged Njabini Girls High School by a solitary goal in an exciting match played at the Kisumu National Polytechnic.