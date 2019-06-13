Sh5.3 billion budgetary allocation to Sports

The Sports, Culture and Arts departments have been allocated Sh5.3billion as proposed by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich while reading the 2019/20 budget on Thursday.

However, they will have to share the amount with people living with disabilities, according to the proposal by the CS in Parliamnet.

“To support Sports Culture and Arts, I have allocated Sh5.3 billion from the Sports Fund to support youth, women and person living with disabilities in areas such as Sports and Arts,” Rotich read.

The amount proposed was taken from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund that was introduced to support sporting activities with the monies coming from the taxes collected from betting firms.

Ironically, the CS allocated a further Sh 7.9 billion from the Sports, Art, Social and Development Fund to go towards the universal health care initiatives.