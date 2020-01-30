By LOKEDER NATIOM

Last year’s brilliant performance was just a taste of better things to come, Harambee Starlets player Jentrix Shikangwa has said.

Fresh from winning the Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) Most Promising Award at the gala night held in Mombasa last Friday, Shikangwa promised fans thrilling action in the Africa Women Cup of Nation (Awcon) qualifiers in June. Kenya failed to qualify for the Awcon in 2018.

“Women’s football has its own challenges but I’m glad I have also experienced the good side. My job is to work harder and try and change the narrative for the current players and aspiring ones. Discipline, self-drive and consistency in the game will definitely produce good results,” Shikangwa said.

The striker added that featuring in the Awcon will be a great platform for her as she aims to attract European scouts so that she can land lucrative deals abroad like her other Starlets teammates.

Last year was Shikangwa’s most exciting season in her career, culminating in her winning the Soya Award at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Shikangwa burst into the limelight in 2017 when she was named in the Kenya Under 20 team for 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. Since then, she has worked her way up until she impressed national women’s football team head coach David Ouma.

The tactician picked her for the senior team that consists of highly skilled 17-23 year-old players who also trade their skills in various clubs that feature in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League.

Shikangwa, 18, a Form Four student at Wiyeta Girls High School, took the women’s football scene by storm in last years’ Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Women Challenge Cup. Kenya won the title after beating two-time champions Tanzania 2-0 in the final played at Chamazi Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Shikangwa’s prowess was evident when she scored 12 out of the 24 goals Kenya netted without conceding a score in the eight-team competition. For her exploits, Shikangwa won the Golden Boot Award.

Before making a name for herself in the Cecafa contest, the youngest player in the national team scored the solitary goal in the return leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games third round qualifier as Kenya bundled out Ghana’s Black Queens 1-0 on aggregate last October. Kenya was later eliminated from the race after losing 3-2 to Zambia in the fourth round matches.