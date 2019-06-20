Shimba Hills begin title defence on a high

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Champions Shimba Hills Secondary School hammered Mariakani Secondary School 5-2 in the opening group B match to make clear their intentions of retaining their boys' Under-20 football title as

the Coast Region Term Two Games started at Malindi High School Thursday.

This happened as girls' under 20 football champions Kwale Girls were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals St John's Kaloleni in another match at the same venue.

Also settling for a 2-2 draw was Kaya Tiwi boys' football team, who allowed Serani Secondary to come from two goals down, to share the spoils.

Against Mariakani Secondary, Shimba scored three quick goals in the first half courtesy of Bakari Jenga (3rd) and Said Msaji (7th and 15th minutes) for a 3-0 halftime score, before Juma Ali (68th) and Issa Omar (85th minute) completed the rout.

Said Ruwa scored the consolation goals for Mariakani in the 45th and 56th minutes.

Against Serani Secondary, Ali Tenga was on target in the seventh minute and Kelvin Shako added the second in the 14th minute for Kaya Tiwi, while Serani replied in the second half through Said Rashid (55th) and Ali Milito (65th).

The girls' Under-20 football match between national champions Kwale Girls and St John's Kaloleni was equally explosive and could have gone either way.

Catherine Aringo drew first blood for Kwale Girls, who are also the East African champions in the third minute via a penalty, before Amina Fondo levelled for St John's also via a penalty in the 53rd minute.

In netball, national champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary humiliated Kiongwe Secondary from Lamu 110-02 in the opening group B match.

Other netball matches saw Kibokoni from Kilifi County beat Matuga Girls 28-33, Bura Girls from Taita defeated Tarasa from Tana River 38-12, while St Charles Lwanga from Mombasa beat Kachochoroni from Kilifi 41-11.

In volleyball, girls' defending champions St John's Kaloleni from Kilifi beat Hindi from Lamu 3-0 (25-12,25-11, 25-09).