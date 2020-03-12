Shimo La Tewa stun giants Baptist in boys’ basketball

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Shimo La Tewa Secondary School caused a major basketball upset narrowly edging out former champions Mombasa Baptist High School 28-26 as the Mombasa County Secondary Schools Term One Games finally got under at Shimo La Tewa School on Thursday.

Defending champions Aga Khan Academy boys and girls had registered easy victories against their opponents to stay on the driving seat in their respective groups at this two-day event that ends Friday.

In front of a partisan Shimo La Tewa school crowd, Baptist marksman Fredrick Mwendwa was put on check scoring only 10 points — incidentally a game high — while Samuel Chege registered nine points.

In the tension packed game, Shimo La Tewa, aiming to avoid meet Aga Khan Academy in the semi-finals, as they seek to return to the regional school games after three years out had Onyekwa Makori scoring eight points while Mwangi Abdallah buried six points.

On fire Aga Khan Academy Boys on the other hand had Jordan Ssewakiryanga score nine points as they dismissed Mtopanga Secondary 37-1 with Murangira Tindyebwa also contributing six points.

Aga Khan Academy, who are determined to retain the title they have held for the past three years, beat Mt Sinai Academy 50-13 in another match at the same venue.

Advertisement

Other boy’s matches saw St Charles Lwanga Secondary blank Mt Sinai 20-0 while Moi Forces Academy beat Kajembe secondary 21-8.

In girl’s matches, Aga Khan Academy beat Mt Sinai Secondary 37-2 while Mama Ngina Secondary had an easy 22-0 romp over Mt Sinai.

Secondary school games teachers in Mombasa County early this demanded for the games leadership to resign accusing them of delaying the start of the championships.

The team managers were also up in arms over county sports body’s action of reducing their out of pocket allowances from the Sh3,000 they are entitled to according to the Ministry of Education guidelines to Sh1,000.

The games teachers were reacting after the county school’s sports body, the Mombasa Secondary Schools Sports Association yet again postponed the term one games which were programmed to start on Tuesday, pushing them to Thursday.