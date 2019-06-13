Shock as 2011 Vuelta winner caught doping

By AFP

LAUSANNE

The 2011 Vuelta a Espana winner Juan Cobo has been found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation and could be stripped of the victory, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said Thursday.

Chris Froome, the British rider who came second in the 2011 edition of the tour, stands to be declared winner should Spaniard Cobo lose the title.

Cobo, now retired, was retrospectively found guilty of using a banned substance because of anomalies found in his blood biopassport between 2009-2011, the UCI said.