Shock as student drowns on eve of National School games

The 2019 Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term One Games Term will begin on a sad note after a Form four student from Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School drowned at Mtwapa Creek, Indian Ocean on Monday.

Daniel Mokua, who was to represent his school in the rugby sevens event which kick off Tuesday afternoon at the Shimo La Tewa grounds, had together with his team mates sneaked out of the games village when teachers were having a team managers meeting to have a glimpse at the ocean which borders the school.

It is then that the strong waves hit him and pulled him towards the deep sea.

It took the intervention of the beach boys, who immediately dived to save him, but they were late since he had already passed on.

Eye witnesses said the tragedy could have been bigger if his teammates, who wanted to go rescue him, were not restrained by the beach boys.

“This waves are usually very strong and require somebody with experience otherwise one risks drowning with the person he was trying to save”, one of the beach boys Omar Bonga said.