Siblings star as Kaya Tiwi retain netball gong

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Siblings Melda Oguda and Monica Oguda scooped top awards as defending champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary School from Coast Region defeated home team Nyakach Girls Secondary School 36-29 to successfully retain their netball title at this year's National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at the Kisumu Polytechnic grounds on Saturday.

Melda Oguda, who is the eldest among the two, was named the championships' Most Valuable Player after a splendid display, particularly in the finals as Kaya held off their opponents.

The younger Oguda, Monica with 250 goals, the highest goals by a single player in the history of the games, won the top scorer's award, while Nyakach's Lilian Achieng was named best defender.

The tension-packed final had, however, to be stopped for close to one hour in the third quarter after irate Nyakach fans invaded the pitch with Kaya Tiwi leading 27-19 in an attempt to stop the encounter.

But Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) officials brought in anti riot police and the game resumed under heavy police presence.

Kaya Tiwi led the first quarter 08-06, but engaged a higher gear in the second quarter outscoring their opponents 11-05 to lead 19-11 at the break.

The third quarter was evenly contented with the scores at 08-08 for a 27-19 lead for Kaya Tiwi, who eventually prevailed.

The two teams proceed to the East Africa Secondary School Games to be staged in Arusha, Tanzania from mid-August.

"We prepared very well for this year's games because we knew we were going to play our main challengers in front of their own fans and we are happy the hard work finally paid off," Kaya Tiwi captain Melda Oguda said.