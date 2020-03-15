Big-talking Sigalame want a taste of East Africa glory

By GAITANO PESSA

Reigning Nzoia Region Secondary Schools’ basketball champions Sigalame High alias “Titans” are so confident of their ability they are already talking about glory in East Africa this early in the competition.

“The team is in good shape and we are looking forward to playing in the East Africa School Games. As the administration we will endeavour to give the team the support they require to ensure they continue with the good record they have set in the past,” said Peter Auma, the school head, Saturday.

“We have a very promising side ready to take on any opponent. In the past, the mention of big names instilled fear in the team due to inexperience. However, resilience, hard work, commitment and discipline have powered us to success in recent times," added the team coach Godfrey Walubengo.

Titans indeed shocked big wigs in 2018 storming the regional finals against all odds to finish runners up. But they failed to replicate the same results last year. Now they are on the campaign trail that involves, county, regional national finals where teams then earn tickets to play in East Africa.

MADE LIGHT WORK

And the Titans backed their talk by making light work of Butula Boys in the Busia County Schools Game Term One Games boys final in a 124-32 romp at Busia County Stadium on Friday. They will thus be in the ring to battle for the Nzoia Region crown if and when the games are held.

The government on Friday directed that public gatherings be limited following the first positive test of Coronavirus disease in the country.

Sigalame, who boast of aggressive lads led by Thon Maker-Dut, who had a game high 22 points in the county final, Charles Kiragu, Emmanuel Kimilu, Lovings Otieno and Francis Mudembei will no doubt bid their time as they step closer to East African glory.

Other players in Sigalame’s roster are John Mungania, Brian Natuoli, John Kago, Madut Mayiik, Achuil Ariik, Brian Omondi and Dennis Obare.

The talented team beat Butula 67-23 in their first match, smashed Mundika 97-30, Kolanya 93-21 and St Benedict’s Budalangi 164-23 on the way to the final to underline their superiority in this region.