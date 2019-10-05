Sorry Kaluluini thrashed in league openers

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kaluluini were handed a rude welcome to Kenya Handball Federation national league that entered Round Four on Saturday at Kaloleni grounds.

The Eastern region outfit lost 19-42 to Inspired boys before going down 21-35 to fellow debutants Thika.

In the match against Thika, Shadrack Muleti and Emmanuel Mutai top scored for Kaluluini with six goals each, while Kenneth Kosgei (10) and Cyrus Ongera (4) were the best scorers for the winners.

Amos Okwako and Joseph Chandugu contributed 10 and eight goals respectively for Inspired boys against the newbies as Nicolas Maati and Shadrack Muteti replied for Kaluluini with five and four goals respectively.

In another match played at the same venue, Nanyuki held their nerve to edge Mount Kenya University 37-35.

Collins Kimeli and Jones Nzioka top scored for the losers with seven and 11 goals respectively while Brian Muthuga (12) and Jehova Hillary (5) emerged top scorers for the winners.

Kaluluini women's team was not spared either as they were whitewashed 36-19 by high-flying Rising Starlets. Florence John led the losers with eight goals while Winfred Kimanga of Starlets scored game high 13.

Meanwhile, Thika will be hoping to extend their good start to the season when they line up against St Paul’s University on Sunday.

Thika team manager Kenneth Biwott said the good start to the season is encouraging. “We are new in the league but it’s always good to be optimistic and ambitious. Therefore as much as it’s too early to call, we are eyeing the title in our first outing.”

RESULTS

Nanyuki 37-35 Mt Kenya University

Thika 35-21 Kaluluini

Inspired Boys 42-19 Kaluluini

Rising Starlets 36-19 Kaluluini