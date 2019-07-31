Soweto bounce back to throw Pool A open

The last match of the day saw pool 'A' leaders Kaya Tiwi make light work of Baba Dogo from Nairobi who they spanked 77-10

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Soweto Academy from Nairobi upset the form book hitting pre-match favourites Bishop Sulumeti Girls from Western 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-11) at the same venue.

Soweto, who had lost their opening match 1-3 to Cheptil, had every reason to worry after Bishop Sulumeti had sent an early warning on Tuesday hitting Sega girls 3-0 in their opener.

However, they regrouped, held their nerve and played a game of their lives to see off the otherwise determined Sulumeti in straight sets.

Cheptil, on the other hand, made sure of a semi-final berth with a deserved 3-0 win over Sega making Thursday's match against Bishop Sulumeti a cracker.

A win for Cheptil will see Bishop Sulumeti exit the tournament should Soweto Academy beat underdogs Sega Girls.

In the girls pool 'B' matches, defending champions Kwanthanze Girls secured a place in the semis with a deserved 3-0 (25-12, 25-09, 25-15) win over St John's Kaloleni from Coast.

In the boys pool 'A' matches, leaders Mogonga from Nyanza continued their winning ways beating Tetu from Central 3-1 (25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20) to enter the semis.

The other pool 'A' match saw Lelmokwo recover from the day one loss to Mogonga to see off Shimoni from Coast 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 25-16) and revive their chances of making it to the last four.

In the boys pool 'B' matches, Namwela from Central defeated Matiliku from Eastern 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23) to join Lang'ata Secondary in the semis after the latter beat North Eastern 3-0.

In netball, defending champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary from Coast, Nyakach Girls from Nyanza and Bukhoholo from Western all won their second matches to qualify for the semi-finals of the National Secondary Schools Term Two games at Kisumu Polytechnic grounds on Wednesday.

Nyakach, who meet Bukhoholo on Thursday morning to determine who tops group 'B', beat Cheptil from Rift Valley 50 -22 in the first match of the day after leading 33-12 at the break.

Bukhoholo, who are enjoying good form, then saw off a determined Syumile Secondary from Eastern 46-24 before Karuri Secondary from Central easily beat a much-improved Volunteer from North Eastern 83-05 in a pool 'A' match.

The last match of the day saw pool 'A' leaders Kaya Tiwi make light work of Baba Dogo from Nairobi who they spanked 77-10.

Thursday program

Volleyball (boys)

Pool A

9.00am -Tetu v Lelmokwo

Mogonga v Shimoni

Pool B

9.00am -Langata v Namwela

North Eastern v Matiliku

Netball (girls)

Pool A

9.00am - Baba Dogo v Karuri

Kaya Tiwi v Volunteer

Pool B

10.30am - Syumile v Cheptil