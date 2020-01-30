Soya founder Tergat keen on involving counties more

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya Sports Personality of the Year Awards (Soya) founder Paul Tergat wants counties to embrace the awards so as to promote sports across the country.

With the last two editions of the event having been held outside Nairobi for the first time since the Gala started 16 years ago, Tergat is keen on working with more county governments.

The Mombasa County Government has played host to the last two events with the 2018 edition been held at the iconic Fort Jesus, while the 2019 showpiece last Friday was at the Mombasa Sports Club.

Both events were supported by the county government of Mombasa and Tergat wants other governors to emulate Mombasa in supporting sports.

“We have just concluded another glamorous Soya Gala in Mombasa for the second year running. The experience has been exceptional proving it was the right move to take it there.

“We think we will also listen to our stakeholders and partners to see how this could be extended in the near future to other counties,” Tergat told Nation Sport.

“I am all for grassroots’ engagement but infrastructure will also play a role in our final decision,” he added.

'DAY IN THE SUN'

Tergat, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) President, believes the awards have made it possible for those sports men and women that don’t get recognized to have their ‘day in the sun’ alongside other well-known stars.

“The awards have over the years tried to ensure that no one deserving is left out and brings together all our heroes and heroines in one sitting.

“We urge more sponsors to come on board so that we can keep celebrating our starts for their hard work and sacrifice,” Tergat said.

And the coastal city certainly endeared itself to the celebrity guest, former African player of the year, Victor Ikpeba from Nigeria.

“Mombasa is such a nice place and I promise to come back again with my children so that they can have a taste of how wonderful this place and its people are,” Ikpeba said in his speech during the last Friday’s gala night.

He also lauded Tergat for launching a noble project and called on the government and other corporates to give more support.