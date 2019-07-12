By NATION REPORTER

Giant gaming firm SportPesa has responded to the government's directive that all gamblers have 48 hours to withdraw their money from betting companies or lose it.

The government, which is carrying out a radical shutdown of the Sh200-billion-a-year industry, had told the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) Thursday to grant the firms a 48-hour window before shutting their paybills.

But in a statement on Friday, the firm said it was disappointed by the "recent malicious actions" by the BCLB.

"This is the latest in a series of abrupt measures from BCLB that only serve to discourage and disrupt business.

"The prejudicial process that has been followed by the regulator has the potential to drive the industry underground as well as have far reaching repercussions on the social and economic agenda of the country," said SportPesa in a statement.