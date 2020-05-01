By GEOFFREY ANENE

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has eulogised the late Mama Esther Mwenda Ngala as "a nationalist, who supported the empowerment of women as well as education across the country".

Mama Esther passed away last Sunday at Mombasa hospital after a short illness. Her funeral is slated for Saturday at Vishakani village, Kaloleni sub-county in Kilifi County. It will be a private burial ceremony reserved for family members because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mama Esther was the wife of the late Ronald Ngala and mother of former cabinet minister Noah Katana Ngala.

Mama Esther was aunt to veteran Nation Media Group sports journalist Larry Ngala, among others.

"With the passing on of Mama Esther, the Ngala family and the people of Kaloleni in Kilifi County have been deprived of a matriarch and a mentor. Her wisdom, knowledge and strong love for the people of Kilifi was legendary.

On behalf of the Ministry of Sports and Culture, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey deepest condolences to her children and family led by Hon. Katana Ngala, the people of Kilifi County and Coast region in general. May the Almighty grant them the comfort and courage to accept His will and grant Mama Esther’s soul eternal peace," said Amina on Friday.

