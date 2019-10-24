It’s a lie, Sports CS Amina says on netball team lacking cash

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed on Thursday denied allegations that the national women's netball team was neglected by the government while on international duty in South Africa.

But the Sports Committee of the National Assembly, which she was addressing, appeared far from convinced with chairman Victor Munyaka requesting her to furnish it with details of government involvement in team preparations ahead of international engagements.

Webuye MP Dan Wanyama also hit out at the CS for not doing enough to develop Sports and only specialising in “congratulating victorious teams on social media”.

He also asked the CS to explain whether the allowances and accommodation of the netball team were catered for when it was in South Africa.

"It's one thing to pay for the air ticket but another to take care of the athletes during the tournament. Did the state pay for the player's accommodation?" posed Wanyama, a former volleyball international player.

Team Kenya was expected home Thursday night after winning only one of its six games at the 2019 Africa Netball Championship against Lesotho. The team lost against hosts South Africa, Uganda, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

The team's stay in SA was punctuated by reports of cash shortage to cater for basics leading to it being temporarily detained at a hotel in Cape Town.

There were pictures on social media showing the players preparing their own meals. Sources who spoke to Nation Sport off the record said players complained about a delay in arriving for the tournament and receiving allowances.

Kenya Netball Association chairperson Immaculate Wambui has since denied these allegations and the CS followed suit.