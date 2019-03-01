Sports CS Rashid Echesa sacked - what they said

By AYUMBA AYODI

Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was on Friday Morning sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta in a mini cabinet reshuffle. Echesa has since been replaced by Amina Mohammed, who has been the Education minister in Uhuru’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

Kenyans took to social media to air their views on Uhuru's move. Nation Sport samples some of the comments:

"President Uhuru Kenyatta’s firing of Sports CS Rashid Echesa is cosmetic surgery on the nose of a bed ridden heart patient. What he needs to perform is an open heart surgery to deal with the blocked pulmonary artery and vein: Finance; Energy; Agriculture; Water and Mining." - Lawyer Nelson Havi on Twitter.

"Sacked this week: Claude Puel, Claudio Ranieri, Rashid Echesa." Sports journalist Erick Njiru on Twitter.

"Congratulations to my friend Prof. George Albert Omore Magoha for your well deserved appointment. Best wishes to my sister Amb. Mohamed in her new station. To my friend Rashid Echesa good speed!" - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Twitter.

"Imagine with all this corruption and @UKenyatta simply fires Echesa, moves Amina, upgrades Magoha? What kind of insult is this really? @dailynation we need to talk more about this until he acts. It's not fair to the future of this country." SokoAnalyst on Twitter.

"Amina Mohamed has been named the new Sports CS replacing Rashid Echesa who replaced Hassan Wario. Dear President @UKenyatta, Just spit balling here but maybe you could try and appoint a Sports CS who actually has a background in Sports and see how that works? #CabinetReshuffle" - Sports journalist Mukami Wambora on Twitter.

Former rugby player Brian Malenya, who deals in security said his Facebook page that Amina Mohammed could be the change Kenyan sports need. “How is sports a demotion? World over sports is where the opportunities are. We've just never had serious people running it. Amina could be change we badly needed especially for counties that do a lot of sports like Kakamega.”

“God please watch us. Twaitaji maombi tu. Mungu onekania Amina. She can do much better.” - The 2013 World 3,000m steeplechase champion Milcah Chemos on Facebook.

“My prayer is that she uses her UN and diplomacy skills to bring sanity in Sports.” - Sports journalist Michelle Dee Katami reacted on Chemos' post.

World and Commonwealth 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri said: “We really need someone who understand sports otherwise wait and see...Wanyama ni wale wale tu.”

Sports and political analysts Saddique Shaban was hard-hitting on Echesa on Twitter: “Good riddance Mohamed Echesa! You epitomised everything that's wrong with Kenya at the moment. Please don't forget to pack your nursery school rhymes book in your clearance box as you leave Kencom House.”