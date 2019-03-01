Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa fired

By AYUMBA AYODI

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday morning fired Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

Echesa has since been replaced by Amina Mohammed, who has been the Education minister in Uhuru’s latest cabinet reshuffle.

"In accordance with Article 152(5) of the Constitution, as read together with Article 152(1)(d) of the Constitution, the appointment of Mr. Rashid Echesa Mohamed, as a Cabinet Secretary has been vacated," read the Executive Order.

Echesa served as Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage for one year, a month and two days, having been appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 26, last year.

The little-known Echesa replaced Hassan Wario, who had been appointed Ambassador for Kenya in Austria as Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia retained his position as Principal Secretary.

Wario, who left after five years in charge of the Sports portfolio with scandals threatening to bring him down, was then recalled from his ambassadorial role following the 2016 Rio Olympic scam.

Wario has since appeared in court to answer to questions pertaining the poor treatment of Team Kenya at the Summer Games where the country surprisingly had the best ever outing.

Echesa, a former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth leader in Kakamega, has not had it smooth - with critics questioning his academic credentials during his vetting.