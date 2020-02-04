Sports fraternity mourns Moi

By CECIL ODONGO

The sporting fraternity on Tuesday joined the rest of the country in mourning the second president of the republic, Daniel arap Moi, who passed away on Monday night while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

Under his leadership, the country's two great sports facilities, Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, were built.

The country's two leading football clubs, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, mourned the death citing his contribution to their success in the 1980s and early 90s.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, in an interview with Nation Sport, said Mzee Moi loved sports and gave financial assistance to the club whenever it was playing continental and domestic matches.

He also acknowledged that Mzee Moi gave the club two parcels of land in Embakasi and Kasarani and attended the Mandela Cup finals when Gor Mahia beat Tunisia giants Esperance to lift the prestigious cup in 1987.

“Mzee Moi loved sports, was always coming to the stadium and gave us land in Embakasi and Kasarani to construct a stadium. We are yet to get the title deeds, but the one at Kasarani is still intact,” said Rachier.

“He also attended the Mandela Cup final and later awarded our legend Peter Dawo, who scored two goals, with a Head of State Commendation (HSC),” he added.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda also said the club will pursue with zeal the land given to them by Moi.

“I send my condolences to the family of the former President. I was a player when the land was given and I know where it is. We don’t have a title deed and since I am now in office, we have to get the land first and plan how to build a training ground," he said.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ''Ghost'' Mulee also recounted how Moi invited them to State House when Tusker lifted the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2000.

“Mzee Moi welcomed us to State House when we won Kagame Cup and it was really an interesting visit. Shockingly, we were never given any money but I believe those who accompanied us cheated us and took the money. There is no way you could have gone to State House and leave with nothing those days,” said Mulee.

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno also relayed his condolences, saying Mzee Moi was also a regular attendant at national team matches at Kasarani and Nyayo.