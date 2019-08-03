Spot-on St Anthony's crowned national champions

St Anthony's Boys Kitale were on Saturday crowned this year's under-19 football champions after a 6-5 post-match penalties win over Nairobi's Dagoretti High School on the final day of the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The two sides were locked in a 0-0 stalemate after normal and extra time forcing spot kicks to decide the winner.

It is St Anthony's, popularly known as the Solidarity Boys, fifth crown and their first since 2012. They succeed last year's winners Kakamega High School, who failed to reach this year's nationals.