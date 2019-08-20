St Anthony's, Itigo close in on semis

By BRIAN YONGA

IN ARUSHA, TANZANIA

Kenya's football representatives St Anthony's Boys Secondary School and Itigo Girls High School Tuesday kept alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages on day five of the East Africa Secondary Schools Games.

Kenyan champions St Anthony's bounced back from Monday's 1-0 loss to defending champions Buddo Secondary School of Uganda, to beat Zanzibar's Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi 3-0 at the International School of Moshi grounds. The win means the 2002 champions will qualify for the quarter-finals with a win against Tanzania's Stahiza in their final pool 'A' match on Wednesday.

Daniel Odhiambo fired the Solidarity Boys ahead in the 21st minute before a dominant second half display saw Issa Lumumba and Alphonce Omondi complete the job, scoring in the 66th and 76th minutes respectively.

They now have six points from two matches having thrashed Tanzania's Lindi Secondary School 4-0 in their opening match on day one of the 18th edition of these games.

St Anthony's coach Peter Mayoyo praised his charges for bouncing back to winning ways urging them to complete the job on Wednesday.

"We needed to win to have a chance of making it to the last eight and I'm glad we responded well. We should have won by a huge margin, but I'm impressed with our all-round play," said Mayoyo.

St Anthony's are back at the regionals after missing out on last year's edition in Musanze, Rwanda. In 2016, they were eliminated by Kakamega High School at the last eight stage in Gulu, Uganda.

Returnees Itigo Girls High School also kept alive their hopes of advancing after a barren draw with Tanzania's Kibasila Secondary School at the same venue.

The result took their tally to five points following a win and two draws. They play Kawempe Muslim from Uganda on Wednesday in their final pool match where a win will see them qualify for Thursday's semis.

"We are glad to be back at this stage and so far we have given a good account of ourselves. We just need to bury the chances we create so that we advance to the next round," Itigo Girls coach Felix Kiprotich said.

The four-time Kenyan champions opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over hosts Alliance Girls High School, before they drew 1-1 with Rwanda's Remera Rukoma in their second match.

Elsewhere at Tanzania Game Track and Safari (TGT) grounds, Laiser Hill remained on course to retain their rugby sevens crown after winning their third match. The Kenyans were in impressive form, handing Uganda's Kiira College a 45-0 thrashing.

Samuel Were scored a hat trick of tries with Brunson Madigu, skipper Clinton Kioko and Dan Kisyamukama claiming a try each in the lopsided encounter. Fredrick Odongo converted four times with Kisyamukama also adding another conversion.

"We have three wins out of three and we want to build on that momentum in our coming matches. The lads are fired up and with such team spirit we can retain the title," Kioko said.

On Monday, they saw off Uganda's Jinja Secondary School 24-5 and St Peter's Mumias from Kenya 19-12 to begin their defence on a winning note. They have two matches left against Uganda's Hana International School and Kenyan champions Upper Hill School. The discipline is being played in a round-robin format.

In volleyball, Kenya's Cheptil Girls High School joined compatriots and defending champions Kwanthanze Secondary School in the semis. Cheptil, who have won bronze in the last two editions, saw off 2015 champions GS Indagaburezi from Rwanda 3-0 (25-8,25-21,25-11) in their pool 'B' match.

It was their third consecutive win after victories over compatriots Soweto Academy and Uganda's Trust High in their opening two encounters. Soweto will look to book their place in the last four on Wednesday with a win against Indagaburezi in their final pool clash.