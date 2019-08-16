St Anthony's run riot in East Africa opener

By BRIAN YONGA

Kenya Under-19 boys’ football champions St Anthony’s Boys Kitale Friday got off their campaign to a flying start with an impressive 4-0 win over Lindi Secondary School in their opening match of the 2019 East Africa Secondary School Games here at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium.

A hat-trick from skipper Tyson Kapchanga and a further strike from Daniel Odhiambo gave the 2002 champions the perfect start on their return to the regional games after missing out on last year’s tourney in Musanze, Rwanda.

It should have been five but Odhiambo missed a second half penalty as he his effort came off the crossbar.

St Anthony’s coach Peter Mayoyo praised his charges for the impressive start, but admits they can still get better.

“We should have had more goals because we controlled the game from the onset, but our best is yet to come and we are looking forward to our next match,” Mayoyo said.

The win puts the Solidarity Boys on top of pool 'A' ahead of their second clash against reigning champions Buddo Secondary School on Monday.

The game, which was delayed after the opening ceremony started late, attracted huge crowds and St Anthony’s wasted no time in settling in the match. Kapachanga would beat the Tanzanian defenders before effortlessly placing the ball past the onrushing Lindi keeper.

Kapchanga added two more goals before the break to put St Anthony’s in control with Lindi offering little in attack.

On Saturday, there will be all-Kenyan clash in girls’ football as national champions Nyakach Girls High School take on Archbishop Njenga Girls High School in their pool 'A' opener.