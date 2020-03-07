St Paul's school UoN at Kaloleni

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

University of Nairobi's (UoN) poor run in the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League continued with a 43-25 loss to St Paul’s University (SPU) at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

The loss left UoN still pegged third from bottom with four points from 12 matches, while SPU moved to 18th place with 12 points from 13 matches in the 25-team league.

Solomon Kimelewa (12) and Gibson Luyari (7) emerged top scorers for the winners while Julius Ragut (8) and Ancent Mwendwa (6) top-scored for UoN.

UoN coach Raphael Kithuka said they had a good first half but crumbled along the way.

“If we can build on our first half performance going forward then we will be an improved side at the end of the season. Generally, we are work in progress,” said Kithuka, whose side has only won two matches this term.

It was an end-to-end affair in the first few minutes of play, but it was the trio of Kimelewa, Luyari and Lewa Muturi that saw SPU squeeze 8-6 lead.

Advertisement

UoN’s Ragut and Mwendwa combined well with fast breaks from Nicholas Abuya but still trailed 12-11 in a low scoring first half.

On resumption, SPU took advantage of their opponent’s poor coordination to open a 25-18 gap.

UoN begun to claw their way back into the game with goals from George Wambai and Arnold Kiplagat late on but it was not enough to deny SPU victory.

In other matches played at the same venue, Nicholas Munna and Phillip Mumo were joint top scorers for Strathmore University as they overwhelmed Thika Club 37-16. Bonnie Canduka and Husein Khalif scored four and three goals each for the visitors.

Kenyatta University defeated Technical University of Kenya 44-27.