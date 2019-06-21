St Peter’s crowned Western champs as Nyakach dominate in Nyanza

By SHABAN MAKOKHA

More by this Author

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Nyakach Girls on friday maintained their good run in the ongoing Nyanza region Term Two secondary school games after they qualified for finals in three disciplines - under-20 girls football, girls volleyball and netball.

In the Western region games, St Peter’s Mumias are the new secondary schools’ boys under-19 football champions.

It was an improvement for Nyakach from last year where they represented Nyanza region at national events in two events - volleyball and netball.

Ivy Chepkirui scored in the second half to fire the Kisumu County girls under-20 football champions past defending champions Kobala by a solitary goal in a thrilling semi-final match held at Kisumu Day High School.

It was sweet revenge as in last year’s finals, Kobala beat Nyakach 5-4 in post-match penalties after the two sides had battled to a barren draw.

Head coach Chrispine Odindo exuded confidence of winning the title, saying Kobala was their only threat in the competition.

“We were certain that our girls will make a comeback, Kobala has never displayed a good game and they were our main threat. I am sure we will make a comeback,” said Odindo.

In the finals slated for today, Nyakach will battle it out with Gesero girls of Kisii who beat Hawinga 8-7 in post-match penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 at the end of normal time.

In they boys’ event, Gesero will square it out with 2016 champions Barding Secondary school of Siaya. Gesero booked a place in the finals after beating favourites Kisumu Day 5-3 in post-match penalties after the two sides drew 1-1 in normal time while Barding beat Awasi 1-0.

Kobala will be seeking to make amends in netball girls when they meet defending champions Nyakach.

Nyakach also ensured their journey to retain the girls volleyball remained on course with a 3-1 win over Koru.

But, the finals promise to be a tough encounter as they will face their arch rivals Sega girls who are seeking to reclaim the title.

Sega stormed finals after beating Lwak Girls of Siaya county by the same scoreline.

As expected the boys’ volleyball finals will be contested by defending champions Mogonga PAG of Kisii and St Joseph of Kisumu.

Meanwhile, St Peter’s Mumias are the new western region secondary schools boys under 19 football champions.

The Saints, as they are fondly referred, edged out Kibabii boys from Bungoma 2-1 in the regional final match played at the Sudi stadium in Nzoia, Bungoma County to book a slot at this year’s National Term Two games set for Kisumu next month.

The match was goalless in the first half and Venedine Ambesa’s goal 15 minutes before the final whistle was the decider as the Mumias-based went past Kibabii to lift the trophy.

St Peter’s team manager Cosmos Nabongolo said they are looking forward to achieving the national status by clinching the national trophy.

“Our consistency, team work and support from the community has propelled the team to excel and this is what is driving us to return to the nationals and win the trophy,” said Mr Nabongolo.

In the under-16 category, Koyonzo boys from Matungu edged out Lukhuna 1-0 to win the boys’ title.

Former national girls’ champions Arch-Bishop Njenga from Kakamega triumphed in the girls’ under-20 category by thrashing Brenda girls from Bungoma 3-0 to win the regional tournament.

Bishop Sulumeti girls from Kakamega won the girls volleyball trophy after hammering Lugulu girls 3-2 during the finals played at Bungoma Boys high school. Namwela boys beat Khasoko in the boys’ category.