Starehe Boys holds pioneer memorial tourney

Hosts Starehe Boys Center bagged two titles, basketball and volleyball in the Dr Geoffrey W. Griffins Memorial Sports Festival that ended on Sunday.

The two days event was the second edition of a sport competition held to celebrate the life of the school's pioneer Dr Griffins.

It was also part of the school's 60th anniversary celebrations, with about 20 schools participating. The first event took place in 2007.

Going into the competition, Starehe had talked about celebrating the life of Dr Griffins by dominating in the six disciplines; football, basketball, volleyball, hockey, handball and badminton.

Their hopes of retaining the boys' football title was ended by St Teresa, who trounced them 3-2 in the quarter finals, leaving them to rally behind the school's alumnus (Colditz Blitz).

Colditz Blitz had advanced to the finals after seeing-off Sunshine Boys 2-0 in the other semi-finals.

But, Starehe were again left disappointed after Eastleigh High school edge-out Colditz Blitz 4-2 in the entertaining finals to be crowned the 2019 boys' football champions.

St Teresa Boys shook the net twice with no response from their opponents Sunshine to emerge third.

Starehe Girls failed to avenge their counterparts' disappointment in football, as M-Pesa Foundation Academy proved too strong, beating them by three goals to one in the girls' finals.

And after suffering humiliation in football, Starehe triumphed in basketball and volleyball.

They outscored Alliance Boys in all four quarters of the explosive boys’ basketball finals to seal a comfortable 57-31 victory, while in volleyball finals, they dismissed M-Pesa Foundation Academy 3-2 (25-22, 21-25,26-24, 20-25 and 15-6).

Mary Hill Girls scooped the girls’ basketball title with a 10-5 win over M-Pesa in the finals.

M-Pesa, who emerged as one of the best teams in the competition walked away with a second title in girls’ volleyball after beating St Teresa 3-1(25-15,23-25,25-10 and 25-10) in the finals.