Stiff competition as Term One Games commence

By BENSON AYIENDA

More by this Author

Stiff competition will be witnessed across different venues in Nyanza Region as the 2020 Term One Secondary Schools Games kick off at the sub-county level on Thursday.

The games will see teams compete in basketball, hockey, rugby 7s and 15s, handball and athletics.

In Homa Bay County, Agoro Sare, who are the basketball and rugby 7s champions, will host more than 42 schools in Rachuonyo South sub-county in the three-day event.

The hosts will be seeking to defend their titles and advance to the county level.

The school’s basketball coach Paul Odock has warned his opponents to prepare for a tough competition.

“We have been having serious training sessions in the past two weeks and I hope we will compete well at our home turf," said the tactician.

Advertisement

The school's Rugby 7s coach, Kistus Onditi is also optimistic of a good outing.

Separately, Kisii county girls' hockey champions Kereri Girls High School have vowed to hold on to their title.

Last year, the they beat Sengera 1-0 in an exciting final that was staged at Tendere playing grounds in Gucha sub county.

The county’s boys' basketball champions Nyanchwa High School are also optimistic that they will successfully defend the title. They beat their rivals Kisii High School 52-47 in a competitive 2019 final.

The school will be taking part in Kisii Central Sub county games that will be staged at Kisii High School.

“We are going for nothing but the trophy and for sure we will come with it," said the team’s coach Kepha Mogaka.

In Migori County, boys' handball champions Kanyagwanga Boys High School believe they are in fine form to overcome their opponents.

Last month, the school won Nyanza Open tournament title after they edged Tabaka (Kisii) 27-19.

Coached by Andrew Owino, the team now eyes the national title having clinched regional championship in three consecutive years.