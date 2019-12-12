By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Strathmore University returned to winning ways with a 46-14 win over General Service Unit (GSU) in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Kaloleni grounds on Thursday.

The students saw their 10-match unbeaten run come to an end after losing 23-27 to Rangers two weeks ago. Strathmore captain Maxwell Munene said the Rangers loss was a wake-up call.

"It's good we have won today. Moving forward we have no choice but to keep on winning to remain in contention for the title," said Munene.

GSU captain Raphael Chege said they are a work in progress.

"We are newcomers and we have since recorded one win. We are not in a good position but we have made remarkable improvement. While our defence has improved, our attack is still wanting," said Chege.

Peter Mwathi's charges put the Rangers loss behind them on Thursday to destroy GSU and move joint top on 22 points with Black Mamba. National Cereals and Produce Board, who were not in action, occupy third position with 18 points from nine matches.

Simon Mutuku (14), Richard Momanyi (7) and Munene (7) top-scored for Strathmore, while Dominic Musau (4), Chege (3) and Nicholas Keter(2) were the best scorers for the losers.

In the lopsided encounter, Strathmore scored at will thanks to their fast breaks as their opponents struggled to find a rhythm.

Musau's individual brilliance was not enough as the paramilitary side trailed 5-21 going to the breather.

GSU continued to chase the game in the second half but the gulf in class was palpable.

In other matches played at the same venue, Nanyuki came from behind to beat Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 35-33 while Generation overwhelmed Thika 32-20.

Mt Kenya Thika and AP were awarded walkovers after their opponent Gunners failed to turn up.