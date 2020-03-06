Strathmore University eye spot in handball league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Strathmore University have a chance to open up a four point gap on top of the standings should they win all their four matches this weekend in the ongoing men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Kaloleni grounds, in Nairobi.

Coached by Peter Mwathi, the students battle Thika and the University of Nairobi (UoN) Saturday, before they line up against Buccaneers and Mt Kenya University (MKU)-Thika on Sunday.

Strathmore are placed fifth on the standings with 26 points from 14 matches and wins against their weekend’s opponents will move them to 34 points from 18 matches.

Should the students win all their four matches they will go four points clear of their nearest rivals and leaders National Cereals and Produce Board, who are not in action this weekend and remain unbeaten with 30 points from 15 matches, as well as second placed Black Mamba with 28 points from 14 matches.

Rangers and Kenya Defence Forces, who complete the top four positions, have 28 and 26 points from 13 and 14 matches respectively are not be in action as well.

Strathmore coach Mwathi acknowledged it will be a busy weekend, but noted they have their work cut out.

“We will be out to complete a double against UoN after we won against them 30-10 during the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) Games. Eight points are at stake and we can’t underrate any team,” said Mwathi who doubles up as the national men’s handball team.

UoN coach Raphael Kithuka said they are building a new team and thus the dismal results in the league.

“We have won two games in the league and we hope that more wins will come our way. The players have begun to fit into our playing system which is a good thing. We will give a good account of ourselves and see what happens,” said Kithuka.

FIXTURES

Saturday

UoN v St. Paul’s University (9am)

Technical University of Kenya v Kenyatta University (10:20am)

Strathmore v Thika (11:40am)

KU v St. Paul’s (1pm)

Strathmore University v UoN