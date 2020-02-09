Strathmore go top of handball league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Strathmore University moved above champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) atop the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League table thanks to 30-19 win against Makueni Bees at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

The students have 26 points from 14 matches, while NCPB, who were not in action this weekend, are second with 24 points from 12 matches unbeaten.

Former champions Black Mamba, who were also not in action, complete the top three positions with 24 points from 12 matches.

“I’m glad we have regained the top spot and our hope is to retain it,” said Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi.

Although the Bees succumbed to the students, they amassed six points to move to eighth position with 17 points from 14 matches in the 25-team league.

The Bees had recorded wins against Gunners and Nanyuki on Saturday, before they wrapped up the weekend tour with Sunday's loss.

Bees won 37-27 against St Paul’s University in their earlier match before they fell to Strathmore University.

In other men’s results, National Youth Service (NYS) recorded their fourth win of the season after seeing off University of Nairobi 38-21.

It was a see-saw first half, but it was NYS who held nerve to squeeze a 12-11 lead going to the breather.

On resumption, NYS’s Brian Masabaga's individual efforts, coupled with John Maitata and Bonface Wanjala's fast breaks saw NYS break away from the students 24-15 in the earlier minutes of second half.

Julius Rogut and Mark Bosiso excelled for the student as they tried to close in on their opponents, but their efforts were not enough as NYS run away with the win.

In the women’s category, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continued with their good run winning against Kenyatta University 33-11 to move joint fourth with Mt Kenya University- Thika with six points.