Successful Kecoso Games live up to theme

The 40th Kenya Communication Sports Organization (Kecoso) games, which ended in Kisii on Saturday, lived up to their theme of “taking sports to the people.”

Kecoso national chairman Bildad Kisero, in collaboration with the Kisii County Government and the locals, deserve kudos for a great week of sport.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his team did well in upgrading the famous Gusii Stadium, home of Shabana FC, where mammoth crowds of more than 10,000 spectators turned up every day during the week-long games.

This was the second time for Kisii County to host the games, the last time being 1993, but the first in the new, devolved system of governance.

It was a sporting festival that offered a perfect opportunity for Kecoso member teams and locals to showcase their diversity and talent.

Kenya Ports Authority swept most trophies to emerge overall winners with 157 points to retain the title, followed by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) who had 135 while Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) garnered 80 points to finish third.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who attended the closing ceremony presided over by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, attributed the success to teamwork, attention to detail and involvement of local stakeholders in the planning process.

“We were granted hosting rights for Kecoso in March, leaving us with little time to prepare. In spite of the short notice, I am proud we were able to deliver thanks to teamwork and involvement of all county government departments,” said Maangi.

“From hosting major events in the past among them Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (Kisosca) games last year, we have learnt the value of attention to detail and involvement of all government departments,” he added.

The games were officially opened by the Principal Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology Eric Kiraithe and the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Roads and Urban Development, Chris Obure at the Gusii Stadium.

Kiraithe commended the county governor for improving the stadium and other sporting facilities across the region.

Kecoso national governing council secretary Omole Asiko noted that this was the best edition of the games so far.

“Since 1979 when Kecoso began, we have had 40 editions but, so far, this was the best organized. I think this was made possible due to the personal involvement of the governor who activated all government," said Omole.

Kecoso winners

Football: Kenya Ferry Services;

Volleyball (Men): Kenya Ports Authority

Basketball (Men): Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

Basketball (Women): Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

Netball: Kenya Ports Authority

Snooker: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Pool: Kenya Ports Authority

Darts: KCAA

Scrabble: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Swimming: Kenya Ports Authority

Table Tennis: Kenya Ports Authority

Golf: KPA

