TUK teach UoE handball lesson
Sunday November 10 2019
Technical University of Kenya (TUK) picked their sixth win by beating the University of Eldoret’s Pippers 30-22 in the men’s National Handball League at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.
Charles Okhaso scored six goals for the losers, while Michael Elvis and John Wachira lead the winning team with eight and five goals, respectively.
The win brings sixth-placed TUK’s tally up to 13 points having played nine matches, won six and drawn one.
However, Pippers redeemed their loss by beating Gunners 36-30 at the same venue, bringing their tally to 10 points.
“We worked hard to strengthen our attacks. I’m glad it came out strongly we need to push harder and maintain our position in the top ten,” said UoE coach Harold Ochieng.