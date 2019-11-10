TUK teach UoE handball lesson

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) picked their sixth win by beating the University of Eldoret’s Pippers 30-22 in the men’s National Handball League at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Charles Okhaso scored six goals for the losers, while Michael Elvis and John Wachira lead the winning team with eight and five goals, respectively.

The win brings sixth-placed TUK’s tally up to 13 points having played nine matches, won six and drawn one.

However, Pippers redeemed their loss by beating Gunners 36-30 at the same venue, bringing their tally to 10 points.