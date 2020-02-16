TUM, Meru University impress in Kusa Games

By CHARLES WANYORO

Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) and Meru University are the inaugural winners of the Kenya University Students Association (KUSA) rugby 7s men and women's competitions.

The two sides were unbeaten in the two-day tournament that ended Sunday at the Meru University of of Science and Technology.

TUM ‘marines’ amassed 15 points from five straight wins and conceding only one try in grueling encounters characterized by erratic weather changes.

The Mombasa side began their campaign against Meru where they won 17-5, beat Maasai Mara 21-0, whitewashed Chuka 33-0, humiliated Eldoret 24-0, before overcoming their neighbours Pwani 7-0, to seal a fruitful outing.

Hosts Meru were second with seven points, same as Pwani who were third, while Eldoret, Maasai Mara and Chuka followed.

In the women’s event, Meru capitalized on the home support, beating Kenyatta 10-0, Chuka 15-12, Maseno 19-10 before drawing 5-5 against contest first runners up Murang’a to finish at the apex.

Captain Victorine Achieng said the team consisting of Nancy Wanjiru, Stellah Kiboti, Edwiner Beryl, Maryanne Omotho, Linda Anyango and Maryvianne Lusike had trained hard to ensure the maiden trophy remained at the institution.

“We ensured that we played as a team and when one of us was under pressure or was injured, we covered for her,” she said.

In men’s three-on-three basketball, Masinde Muliro mastered extra effort to turn the tables on title holders Kabarak, beating them 16-14 in a fast paced final.

Masinde Muliro, who had lost 8-6 to Kabarak in the morning, took advantage of the missing Eugene Adera, who was frustrated as he watched the proceedings from the bench, nursing an ankle injury.

Kabarak had brought in Velton Ofulla, but he could not fit in the giant shoes of the versatile Adera, who dominated play in the previous matches.

“We went in as underdogs and gave our all. Kabarak were more experienced but we gave our all and held on,” said Sande.

In the women’s event, Eldoret beat Kisii 12-4. In roll ball, KU women beat Jkuat 5-0 to lift the trophy while St Paul University carried the men’s medal after beating Jkuat 5-2.