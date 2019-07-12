Taekwondo federation to send coaches to schools

By VICTOR OTIENO

The Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) says it will from September dispatch to selected public school certified coaches to train learners on the game, so as to improve on quality in the country.

At the same time, KTF confirmed that the Kenya Taekwondo National Team national will on Monday leave for a two weeks training camp in Egypt, as part of preparations for the upcoming African Games to be held in Rabat, Morocco from August 19 to August 31.

The federation on Thursday said that they have faced a “big challenge” in finding talented jejas from public learning institution to select to the national team, which informed the decision to deploy coaches at some institutions across the country.

According to KTF Secretary General George Oyoo, the tacticians who will be deployed for the assignment will be in the payroll of the body.

But, before they (coaches) take the new roles, they will have to undergo a refresher trainings on taekwondo, organised by KTF.

Already, one such training has been planned for this weekend at the Kenya Police Pavilion in South B, Nairobi. It will be conducted under the watch of Egyptian Instructor Aly Nour with more than 30 tacticians are expected to attend. Each will part with Sh 2500.

“The game of taekwondo continue to dwindle in the country because of minimal activity at our public school. We hope to rescue the situation by sending the coaches to various institutions to train the learners, “said Oyoo to Nation Sport.