Taekwondo shelve plans for school program

The Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) have shelved their plans of sending certified coaches to train learners in selected public schools.

The program, which is geared towards improving the level of taekwondo in the country, was supposed to be rolled-out in September, but KTF deferred it to next year to allow the coaches undergo additional three months training.

The training will take place in Nairobi, under the watch of about three South Korean coaches and a host of local coaches.

“We expect the roll out to take place sometimes in January next year and not this term as we had planned, “said KTF Secretary General George Oyoo.

At the African Games in Morocco in August this year, Kenya emerged eighth in Taekwondo with two silver medals and one bronze, a performance Oyoo believes the new program will help improve.

“Taekwondo keeps on evolving, new techniques keep on coming, so we need to be at par with the rest. The coaches will borrow the new ideas from their Korean counterparts and impart them to the local fellas and the learners at school.”

Apart from the selected coaches, others expected to undergo the training and transition to coaching are reigning and six-time Kenya Open International lightweight champion Vincent Dock, Milka Akinyi (light), Safari Park and Mary Muriu featherweight.