Talented Ali eyeing glory in Para-Olympiad

Sadam Ali, the reigning champion of Kenya National Chess Championship for People Living with Disability, has set his sights on more glory.

Ali, who was Kenya’s only representative at the Online Chess Cup for People Living with Disability held on Thursday, is confident of a good performance in the upcoming World Chess Online Para-Olympiad.

He emerged 26th in the invitational five-round tournament held on Friday and which featured 36 players from around the globe.

Poland’s Marcin Tazbir pocketed 2,200 Euros (equivalent of Sh256,704) for emerging the best in the tournament, which that was touted as a rehearsal for the upcoming online Olympiad, which will take place from July 28 to August 5.

Ali, who won two rounds in the tournament, expects a better performance in the Olympiad, owing to the experience he gained from Thursday’s online tournament.

“It was my first attempt (at competing in an online championship), thus very challenging. With the exposure and continuous training, I believe I can improve and bring Kenya glory in the Olympiad,” Ali told Nation Sport.

Chess Kenya President Benard Wanjala was full of praise for Ali following his performance in the tournament.

“He (Ali) played against some of the best players in the world, so it is a very good performance. With more training, he can do better in the Olympiad.”