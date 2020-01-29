alexa Team of 10 for Dubai karate contest - Daily Nation
Team of 10 for Dubai karate contest

Wednesday January 29 2020

Abdulrahman Abdallah of Munawar Club, 9, takes part in the Taifa Open Karate Individual Championship at Greenwood Groove Academy in Mombasa on January 18, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT |

Abdulrahman Abdallah of Munawar Club, 9, takes part in the Taifa Open Karate Individual Championship at Greenwood Groove Academy in Mombasa on January 18, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

  • The team is expected to leave for the Gulf State on Thursday.
ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF
ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF
Kenya will be represented by 10 exponents at this year’s Dubai International Karate Championship to be held in Sharjah on Friday.

The team is expected to leave for the Gulf State on Thursday.

Japan Kenya Shotorenmei (JKS) senior instructor Peter Ombima confirmed yesterday that nine of the 10 karate players are male with only one female selected during the two-day Taifa Open Individual Karate Championship held in Mombasa two weeks ago.

“Our squad of nine Munawwar Karate Club men players and one Self Defence Academy Team girl have qualified to travel to Dubai on Thursday and we’re confident they will come back with gold, silver and bronze medals,” said Ombima.

The nine men players are Labib Said, Hemed Tawfiq, Abdulrahman Abdalla, Omar Feisal, Feisal Ali, Amir Faraj, Musaab Munawar, Munawar Mohamed and Faraj Amir.

The only girl to the squad is Chena Kuranja of Self Defence Academy.

Ombima said they are confident among those expected to win medals are Abdulrahman Abdalla and Labib Said, who featured in last year’s event, and new-comer Feisal Omar.

“We’re optimistic our karatekas will do better this year and come back with medals,” he said.

