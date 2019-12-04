Teams arrive for Martial Arts Championship

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Democratic Republic of Congo and Thailand have arrived for the seventh edition of the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship to be held at Aga Khan Academy this weekend.

The Thai contingent comprises of five players and a technical team official, while the Congolese squad has three players, with one of them holding a top position in the country's Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation.

The two teams were received at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa by the Kenya Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation chairman, Clarence Mwakio and his assistant secretary, Elvis Malipe who is also the captain of the Kenya team popularly known as Jasiri.

DR Congo captain Sambay Koger said it was their first time to take part and learn from their opponents in the Mombasa event, but promised local fans to expect good displays from the three participants.

“We’ve come here to give stiff opposition to any opponent we are to face and do well. When we return home, we want to teach other players and popularise what we’ve learnt from this championship,” said Koger.

Thailand team leader Chaiwat Chantanom, who is also the championship technical official, said they have come with five players who are taking part in this event for the first time.

The five players are Nukun Chaloemphi, Sinakorn Chomchithana, Thiradet Muepae (captain), Phimonwan Thangsakilsiri and Jirnapha Khotthip.

Muepae said they have high hopes of doing well in the championship.