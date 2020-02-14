Teams train sight on maiden varsity 7s trophy

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Kenyatta University take on Maasai Mara as teams kick-off quest for the maiden trophy in the rugby 7s contest in the Kenya University Sports Association (Kusa) championships at Meru University of Science and Technology.

KU, whose 15s side play in the Kenya Cup, have been drawn in a relatively easy group where they have avoided Central nationwide league leaders Jkuat Cougars in the eight-team conquest.

The team, commonly known as Blak Blad, will take on Technical University of Mombasa and Meru.

The Cougars, on the other hand, have been drawn against familiar foes Chuka, University of Embu and Pwani.

In the women’s category, hosts Meru take on Mutang’a, Maseno, Chuka, KU and Embu.

Kusa Central region secretary general Stephen Ouma said this was the first time rugby 7s was being included in the event’s calendar and they are expecting a thrilling tournament.

Advertisement

Over 1,000 athletes drawn from various universities and 50 officials are expected for the tournament which also includes three-a-side basketball tourney, racquet games, chess, scrabble, darts, swimming and rollball.

Stiff competition is also expected in the basketball event, where Kabarak and University of Nairobi, who are the defending champions in the men and women categories respectively, are expected to shine.