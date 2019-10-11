Thea Queens promoted to National handball league

By DONNA ATOLA

Debutantes Thea Queens Thursday won promotion to Kenya Handball Federation National league after beating Maseno University 24-17 in Victoria Handball Super League (VHSL) match at Maseno University grounds.

The win took Thea Queens top of the six-team log with six points from three wins and one loss.

In the thrilling midweek clash, 17-year-old Isabella Sifuna of Thea stole the show scoring 17 goals.

Thea coach Peter Owido hailed Sifuna for her brilliant performance since their star player Abigail Atieno was marked out of the game.

“Isabella stood out because Maseno players had continuously manned Abigail down which made Isabella shine,” said Coach Owido.

In other women’s league matches, Maseno University Queens overcame Kanyamedha Girls 17-10 before narrowly losing to Kisumu Academy Ladies 16-15.

In the men’s league matches, Kisumu Saints’ 22-19 victory over hard-fighting Kisumu Polytechnic sent them top with 10 points.

Saints have an upper hand of being promoted having won all five matches played so far. Rivals Kisumu Polytechnic have nine points from eight matches having won four, lost three and drawn one.

Last season, Saints finished third behind Kisumu Academy and Gusii handball club. The men’s defending champion, Kisumu Academy, is ranked fifth having won four out of six matches.

Kisumu Academy opted out of the National league due to lack of funds despite winning promotion last season.

In other men’s ties, Maseno University beat Kanyamedha Boys 26-20 before seeing off Kisumu Polytechnic 33-25.

RESULTS

Men

Kisumu Saints 22-19 Kisumu Polytechnic

Kisumu Saints 29-25 Kisumu Academy

Maseno University 16-24 Kisumu Academy

Maseno University 26-20 Kanyamedha Boys

Maseno University 33-25 Kisumu Polytechnic

Kisumu Academy 27-25 Kisumu Polytechnic

Women

Kisumu Academy 16-15 Maseno University