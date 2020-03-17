Tom Brady leaves New England Patriots

By AFP

More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

Tom Brady announced his departure from the New England Patriots on Tuesday, ending a glittering 20-year run with the team which saw him become the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

Brady, 42, confirmed his departure in a series of posts on social media but did not divulge where he will play next season.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady said in a statement.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, winning a record six Super Bowl titles in a career that has spanned three decades.

He has won a record four Super Bowl MVP awards and has been the NFL's season MVP three times -- in 2007, 2010 and 2017.

Advertisement

He is also the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, guiding the Patriots to victory over the Los Angeles Rams last year at the age of 41.

Brady's nine total Super Bowl appearances are also a record for any NFL player, a testament to his remarkable longevity.

His departure from New England ends one of the NFL's iconic double-acts, with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.