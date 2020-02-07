Top seed Oyende enters national circuit

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

The Kitui leg of this year’s National Scrabble Tournament Circuit slated for this weekend promises to be tough after Kenya’s first seed Allan Oyende confirmed participation.

Oyende, also the East Africa first seed, will be out to recover lost points after he missed the circuit’s first leg held last month in Nairobi.

But, he faces a stiff competition from Kenya’s second seed and winner of the Nairobi’s leg Gitonga Nderitu.