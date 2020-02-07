alexa Top seed Oyende enters national circuit - Daily Nation
Top seed Oyende enters national circuit

Friday February 7 2020

Kenya's Patrick Gitonga plays against against Nigel Richards of Australia in the World English Language Scrabble Players Association Championships at Grand Regency Hotel in Nairobi on November 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Kenya's Patrick Gitonga plays against against Nigel Richards of New Zealand in the World English Language Scrabble Players Association Championships at Laico Regency Hotel in Nairobi on November 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kitui leg of this year’s National Scrabble Tournament Circuit slated for this weekend promises to be tough after Kenya’s first seed Allan Oyende confirmed participation.

Oyende, also the East Africa first seed, will be out to recover lost points after he missed the circuit’s first leg held last month in Nairobi.

But, he faces a stiff competition from Kenya’s second seed and winner of the Nairobi’s leg Gitonga Nderitu.

Nderitu, who hails from Kirinyaga, is also the reigning Kitui’s leg champion. He said: “It won’t be easy because several top players will be lined up. I’ve been training for three weeks. I will give my best.”

