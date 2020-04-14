alexa Tour de France postponed until August - Daily Nation
Tour de France postponed until August

Tuesday April 14 2020

The Tour de France is not only a French monument, but also the economic heartbeat of professional cycling itself and analysts fear heavy consequences if the coronavirus crisis forces its cancellation. An announcement is expected this week on either a postponement or an outright cancellation of the 21-day extravaganza that is currently scheduled to start in Nice on June 27. PHOTO | JEFF PACHOUD |

  • Tour organisers were forced to postpone cycling's biggest event after Monday's announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron outlawing mass gatherings until mid-July because of coronavirus.
AFP
By AFP
PARIS

The Tour de France will begin on August 29 instead of its scheduled start date in Nice of June 27, the Dauphine newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Tour organisers were forced to postpone cycling's biggest event after Monday's announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron outlawing mass gatherings until mid-July because of coronavirus.

According to the paper based in city of Grenoble near the Alps, the race will now finish on the Champs-Elysees on September 20.

Organisers ASO were unavailable for comment to confirm the new dates.

