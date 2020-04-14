Tour de France postponed until August

This file photo taken on July 3, 2019 shows the logo of the Tour de France in Brussels centre, three days prior to the start of the 106th edition of the Tour de France cycling race. The Tour de France is not only a French monument, but also the economic heartbeat of professional cycling itself and analysts fear heavy consequences if the coronavirus crisis forces its cancellation. An announcement is expected this week on either a postponement or an outright cancellation of the 21-day extravaganza that is currently scheduled to start in Nice on June 27. PHOTO | JEFF PACHOUD | AFP