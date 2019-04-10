UK coach to conduct shooting clinics

By AYUMBA AYODI

Great Britain’s full-bore shooting head coach, William Richards, is back in the country to conduct a series clinics with Kenyan firers at the Kenya Defence Forces Shooting Range in Laikipia.

National Full-bore captain Sanford Otundo disclosed on Tuesday that Richards will be in the country for a week. “He will be conducting a continuation of the very successful inaugural coaching course in wind and mirage session that was held last year in Nanyuki,” said Otundo.

Otundo noted that with his guidance, Kenyan shooters in full-bore category will continue prospering. Otundo said Richards, a renowned wind coach who arrived on Saturday, will be helpful to the full-bore fraternity, especially the team which will compete at the 150th Imperial Meeting in Bisley, UK in July.

He will be conducting the session at 600m and 900m at the range in Nanyuki.

Richards will crown his visit on Friday afternoon with a talk on doping awareness to be attended by World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) and Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) representative Dr Pramod Shah.