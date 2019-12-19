US-based Kenyan coach praises youngsters after clinic

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

USA-based Kenyan football coach George Achar has urged young talents to train harder so as to perfect their skills.

Achar, who runs the Sophie George Foundation, conducted a clinic for 50 aspiring footballers aged below 18 at the Kamukunji grounds in Nakuru last weekend.

"I am impressed by the talents on show here," he told Nation Sport.

"But talent is not enough for them to succeed. You have to add discipline and consistent practice and training to stand a chance. I personally never had the opportunity to benefit from such training but things are different nowadays," he explained.

Football Kenya Federation has struggled to promote talents from a youthful age even though the national U15 and U20 football teams finished second at their respective Cecafa challenge tournaments staged in Eritrea and Uganda respectively earlier this year.

Achar also distributed balls, gloves and training kit to the kids.

Advertisement

"It has been a helpful session because we have now learnt how to control a football and also make decisions during matches," added Joe Kimani, 16, one of the players who benefitted from the clinic.

Achar is currently based in the US with his immediate family where he coaches U16 LaMexicana team in Dallas and engages in private business.