Uasin Gishu eye volleyball hat-trick in Kicosca

By BERNARD ROTICH

More by this Author

Uasin Gishu County men’s and women's volleyball teams will be going for their third consecutive titles in this year's Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) games.

Both teams emerged winners in the 2017 and 2018 editions held in Machakos and Kisii Counties respectively.

In 2017, the men's team beat Nakuru 3-1 while the ladies saw off Nairobi with a similar margin in Machakos. Last year, the men beat Nakuru in straight sets while the ladies edged 3-2.

And this year, both sides will be eyeing a hat-trick that will ensure that they retain the trophy in their cabinets.

The men's team is in Pool 'H' alongside Senate, Kisii and Machakos while the women will take on Meru, Busia and Kitui in pool 'H'.

Men's coach Nicholas Bitok is confident his charges can go all the way and defend their title.

“We started off serious training three weeks ago because we do not want to leave anything to chance. This year's edition is very important because the trophy must return to Eldoret. This is where it belongs," said Nicholas.

According to ladies' coach Ken Bitok, the ladies have equally trained their sights on the ultimate gong.

“The ladies are well prepared and are ready to take on any opposition. Of course, our goal this year is to win third title and bring the trophy to back home," said Ken.

Meanwhile, preparations for the games have hit top gear in Kericho County.

Speaking while touring one of the venues, the Kericho Green Stadium, governor Paul Chepkwony said security has been beefed up and participants will enjoy the games.

"We are ready to host the games and preparations are almost complete as we look forward to welcoming our visitors. We have enough hotels for accommodation so there is no cause for alarm," said Chepkwony who also urged the teams to compete fairly and win clean.