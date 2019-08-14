Uganda stun Ulinzi women in volleyball opener
Wednesday August 14 2019
The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women’s volleyball team started the 12th edition of East African Military Games on the wrong footing after losing to neighbours Uganda at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Wednesday.
Uganda waded a spirited fight from the hosts in the second set to win the opener in straight sets (25-18, 26-24, 25-20). In an earlier match played at the same venue, Rwanda proved too good for Tanzania blanking them 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18).
In netball matches played at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Tanzania beat Rwanda 66-16 (3-15, 1-16, 6-18,6-17) while Uganda thrashed Burundi 114-9.
In basketball, Burundi edged Tanzania 79-75 while Rwanda overcame Uganda 77-64.
In football, Erneste Subira scored a delightful free kick just before the break as Rwanda Defence Forces won 1-0 against hard-fighting Uganda People’s Forces.
Thursday fixtures
Football – Kasarani
Tanzania vs Burundi – 3pm
Basketball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)
Tanzania vs Rwanda – 2pm
Burundi vs Kenya – 4pm
Netball (Kenya School of Monetary Studies)
Kenya vs Rwanda – 10am
Volleyball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)
Rwanda vs Burundi – 11am