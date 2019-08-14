Uganda stun Ulinzi women in volleyball opener

In football, Erneste Subira scored a delightful free kick just before the break as Rwanda Defence Forces won 1-0 against hard-fighting Uganda People’s Forces

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women’s volleyball team started the 12th edition of East African Military Games on the wrong footing after losing to neighbours Uganda at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Wednesday.

Uganda waded a spirited fight from the hosts in the second set to win the opener in straight sets (25-18, 26-24, 25-20). In an earlier match played at the same venue, Rwanda proved too good for Tanzania blanking them 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18).

In netball matches played at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Tanzania beat Rwanda 66-16 (3-15, 1-16, 6-18,6-17) while Uganda thrashed Burundi 114-9.

In basketball, Burundi edged Tanzania 79-75 while Rwanda overcame Uganda 77-64.

In football, Erneste Subira scored a delightful free kick just before the break as Rwanda Defence Forces won 1-0 against hard-fighting Uganda People’s Forces.

Thursday fixtures

Football – Kasarani

Tanzania vs Burundi – 3pm

Basketball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)

Tanzania vs Rwanda – 2pm

Burundi vs Kenya – 4pm

Netball (Kenya School of Monetary Studies)

Kenya vs Rwanda – 10am

Volleyball (Kasarani Indoor Arena)